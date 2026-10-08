Maharashtra: Over 37.93 Lakh Women Apply For Farmer Certificates; Yavatmal Tops State With 2.53 Lakh Registrations

Maharashtra Women Farmers Infographic | AI

Mumbai: More than 37.93 lakh women farmers across Maharashtra have applied for the newly introduced women farmer certificate, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Wednesday, describing the response as encouraging.

Certificates Offer Official Recognition

As of October 7, the Agriculture Department has received 37,93,051 applications from across the state. The initiative seeks to provide women engaged in farming with official recognition as independent farmers and enable them to access various government agricultural schemes and benefits.

The Maharashtra Government recently passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Act, 2026, providing for legal recognition, equal rights and access to government schemes for women farmers.

68,436 Certificates Issued

According to the department, Gram Sabhas have been conducted in 895 gram panchayats and 68,436 women have so far been issued farmer certificates. Certificates are distributed within 15 days of the Gram Sabha.

Yavatmal has recorded the highest number of applications at 2,53,439, followed by Satara with 2,14,787, Nashik with 2,10,327, Amravati with 2,05,074 and Pune with 1,73,049 applications. More than one lakh women have registered in Buldhana, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Dharashiv, Dhule, Beed and Jalna.

At the taluka level, Karad in Satara district has recorded the highest registration at 35,422.

Bharne urged women who have not yet registered to complete the online process at the earliest. The portal was launched on September 17 under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, being observed until October 17.

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