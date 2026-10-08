UP Govt Announces Recruitment For 17,059 Education Posts Under Mission Rojgar, Exams From November | X

Lucknow, October 8: The Yogi government’s Mission Rojgar is progressing rapidly with the aim of providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of filling one lakh government posts within six months. To achieve this goal, the process of filling vacant posts across various departments is being expedited. As part of this initiative, the recruitment process for 17,059 posts in the education sector alone is underway.

The recruitment advertisements issued by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, in 2026 include key posts in higher education, secondary education and basic education departments. These recruitments will provide a large number of young people with an opportunity to join government service while also ensuring the availability of the required human resources in educational institutions across the state.

According to Commission Chairman Prashant Kumar, 111 posts of principals and 1,936 posts of assistant professors have been advertised in the Higher Education Department. The examination for assistant professor posts is proposed to be held on November 19 and 20, 2026. The recruitment will not only increase the availability of teachers in higher educational institutions but also provide employment opportunities to a large number of young people.

He said, "The Secondary Education Department has advertised 897 posts of assistant teachers and 2,607 posts of lecturers (PGTs). The examination for assistant teacher posts is proposed to be held on December 3 and 4, 2026, while the examination for lecturer posts is proposed for December 15 and 16, 2026."

The Basic Education Department accounts for the largest share of the proposed recruitments in the education sector. As many as 11,508 posts of primary urban assistant teachers have been advertised. The examination for these posts is proposed to be held on December 3 and 4, 2026. In addition, a Special TET is also being conducted by the Basic Education Department.

The figures show that the 17,059 advertised posts in the education sector alone account for nearly 17 per cent of the target of one lakh government jobs. This highlights the important role accorded to the education sector under the Yogi government’s employment mission. Of these, 11,508 posts are for primary urban assistant teachers, 2,607 for lecturers, 1,936 for assistant professors, 897 for secondary assistant teachers and 111 for principals. Thus, the recruitment process covers various levels of education, from school education to higher education.

The Yogi government has prioritised filling vacant posts through a transparent selection process and time-bound recruitment. Large-scale appointments in the education sector will not only provide government employment to the youth of the state but also increase the availability of teachers in schools, secondary educational institutions and higher educational institutions.

The recruitments being undertaken under Mission Rojgar will open up new government job opportunities for young people while also contributing to the strengthening of the state’s education system.