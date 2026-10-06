Meet 17-Year-Old Ahana Gupta, Rethinking How Young People Learn |

At 17, Ahana Gupta is already thinking beyond the conventional boundaries of a classroom. A Grade 12 student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Ahana plans to study business and economics in college. But her interest in these fields has developed alongside a deeper curiosity about how ideas, technology and human behavior can come together to solve practical problems.

That curiosity led to EchoLearn, a personalised AI learning platform inspired by her experience teaching children from low-income communities.

Ahana’s journey began in December 2023, when she started volunteering with the Angel Xpress Foundation teaching English to students from underserved communities. One experience particularly stayed with her: students could sometimes memorize and repeat complete English sentences accurately, yet struggled to explain what those sentences meant or use the language independently.

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The experience made Ahana question whether the problem was really a lack of effort or confidence. However, she began to see a different challenge, students were not necessarily receiving explanations in ways that worked for them individually.

This observation became the foundation for her larger exploration of personalised learning.

To solve for the problem, in 2025, Ahana developed an activity-based English-learning kit aligned with the junior curriculum. It included flashcards, stories, worksheets and interactive activities designed to be reused in multiple ways. She tested the kit with young children and observed that activity-based learning made them more attentive, interested and willing to participate.

Yet, the experiment revealed another limitation. The activities still required a teacher or volunteer to guide every child. Ahana began exploring whether technology could provide some of the individualised attention that a personal tutor offers, but in a form that could potentially reach more students.

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In early 2026, she began researching personalised education, artificial intelligence, voice synthesis and cognitive psychology. Her research led her to the self-reference effect- the idea that people tend to retain information better when it is connected to themselves. This sparked another question: could learning become more personal if students heard lessons through a voice connected to their own identity? That question became EchoLearn.

Ahana began developing the functional prototype. EchoLearn is designed as an AI tutor that uses a student's own cloned voice to deliver personalised lessons. Students can upload textbooks, notes or worksheets, which the platform converts into interactive tutoring sessions. They can interrupt, ask questions, slow down the lesson or request a different explanation.

The platform also includes diagnostic assessments and Mastery Checks. Rather than simply moving forward after presenting information, EchoLearn attempts to identify areas where a student has not understood a concept and revisit those gaps. Students can subsequently track their progress and see what they have learned.

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In July 2026, Ahana returned to the kind of learning environment that first inspired the idea and tested the functional prototype with 19 students. The response reinforced her belief that technology can make learning more interactive and personal. Students were particularly intrigued by hearing lessons through a voice that sounded like their own and were encouraged to respond and explain concepts rather than simply repeat them.

For Ahana, EchoLearn is more than a technology project. It represents an attempt to connect her experiences as a volunteer, her interest in business and economics, and her curiosity about emerging technology. The project has also won Gold Crest Award - a prestigious, high-level, open-ended project for students aged 16 and older that requires approximately 70 hours of independent work in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) and has been shortlisted in top 200 submission out of 35K under VIVO Ignite Technology and Innovation Initiative 2026. She is participating in the next phase to shortlist top 30.

Her journey also reflects a broader belief: access to education is not only about getting children into classrooms. It is also about helping them understand, communicate and build the confidence to learn independently.

As she prepares for college, Ahana hopes to continue exploring the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship and education while developing ideas that can move from a classroom observation into solutions with the potential to reach many more learners.