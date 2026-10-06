Ruia College Student Shravani Jagare Wins Gold At Inter-Collegiate Powada Competition In Navi Mumbai |

Bhiwandi: Shravani Rajesh Jagare, a student of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Matunga, emerged winner at the ‘Nadsfurti Inter-Collegiate Powada Competition’ organised at SIES College, Nerul, defeating participants from several reputed colleges in Mumbai.

Powerful Performance Wins Gold

Hailing from Shahapur, Jagare impressed the judges and audience with her powerful voice, energetic presentation and commanding performance of the traditional Maharashtrian folk art of Powada. Her performance earned her the first position and a gold medal, bringing laurels to her college. She also played a key role in helping the ‘Vijaydurg CC’ team secure the top position in the competition.

The competition witnessed participation from students of reputed colleges across Mumbai and was further distinguished by the presence of experienced and well-known Shahirs, making the contest a significant platform for young performers. Amid intense competition, Jagare stood out with her confident rendition, combining vocal strength, expressive acting and an energetic stage presence.

Maharashtra’s History Comes Alive

Her performance also brought alive the spirit of Maharashtra’s rich history and its tradition of celebrating valour and courage through folk music. Powada is an important form of Maharashtrian folk literature and performance that narrates stories of bravery, heroism and self-respect, particularly highlighting the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other legendary warriors.

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Through her presentation, Jagare demonstrated how the traditional art form can continue to connect with younger audiences when performed with energy and conviction. Her achievement at the inter-collegiate competition is being seen as a significant accomplishment, particularly given the strong participation and presence of established performers.

Her success has also highlighted the contribution of young artists in keeping Maharashtra’s cultural traditions alive. By presenting Powada with a contemporary stage energy while retaining its traditional character, Jagare has provided an encouraging example for students interested in folk arts.

Following her achievement, Jagare received congratulatory messages from college professors, fellow students, members of the arts fraternity and well-wishers, who wished her success in her future endeavours. Her gold-medal-winning performance has once again underscored the potential of young talent to carry Maharashtra’s rich folk traditions forward to a new generation.

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