Gauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing | X @AskAnshul

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria was injured in police firing here on Tuesday when he allegedly attempted to escape from custody by snatching the rifle of a law enforcer, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as Asif Ali alias Ashik Ali, sustained gunshot wounds in his right leg and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the police officer said.

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GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the accused was brought to the hospital by the police around 5.30 am with gunshot wounds.

"He had two gunshot wounds near his right ankle joint. He is otherwise stable. A cast has been applied, and he is under treatment in the Orthopaedic Department," he added.

The police officer said the incident took place in Dharapur area when the accused allegedly tried to flee by snatching a rifle from a policeman.

"The police team had to open fire to prevent him from escaping," he said.

Ali was scheduled to be produced before a court as his eight-day police remand ended on Tuesday.

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Twenty-two-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and resident of Dharapur, was found unconscious at a homestay in Azara on September 26 and later declared dead at GMCH.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Balin Deuri had earlier said the accused claimed the student died by suicide by hanging herself at the homestay, but this was yet to be verified.

The accused's family had claimed that the two were in a relationship for around five years.

Ali's father said Thakuria had called up his son on the day of the incident, while his mother said the victim had once visited their house during Eid.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)