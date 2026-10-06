 Gauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing

Gauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing

A 26-year-old man accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria was injured in police firing in Guwahati on Tuesday after allegedly trying to escape custody by snatching a policeman’s rifle. Asif Ali sustained two gunshot wounds near his right ankle and was admitted to GMCH, where he remains stable.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Gauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing
Gauhati University Student Nimisha Thakuria Death Case: Accused Ashik Ali Shot In Police Firing | X @AskAnshul

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man accused in the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria was injured in police firing here on Tuesday when he allegedly attempted to escape from custody by snatching the rifle of a law enforcer, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as Asif Ali alias Ashik Ali, sustained gunshot wounds in his right leg and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the police officer said.

GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the accused was brought to the hospital by the police around 5.30 am with gunshot wounds.

"He had two gunshot wounds near his right ankle joint. He is otherwise stable. A cast has been applied, and he is under treatment in the Orthopaedic Department," he added.

Read Also
Rajasthan Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Cremated Inside Government School After Group Allegedly Breaks...
Rajasthan Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Cremated Inside Government School After Group Allegedly Breaks...

The police officer said the incident took place in Dharapur area when the accused allegedly tried to flee by snatching a rifle from a policeman.

"The police team had to open fire to prevent him from escaping," he said.

Ali was scheduled to be produced before a court as his eight-day police remand ended on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, a Sociology student at Gauhati University and resident of Dharapur, was found unconscious at a homestay in Azara on September 26 and later declared dead at GMCH.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Balin Deuri had earlier said the accused claimed the student died by suicide by hanging herself at the homestay, but this was yet to be verified.

Read Also
Indian Students At Astronomy Olympiad 2026 Win 4 Golds, 1 Silver; Finish Joint Third Among 64...
Indian Students At Astronomy Olympiad 2026 Win 4 Golds, 1 Silver; Finish Joint Third Among 64...

The accused's family had claimed that the two were in a relationship for around five years.

Ali's father said Thakuria had called up his son on the day of the incident, while his mother said the victim had once visited their house during Eid.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source