MCC to conduct special round for 146 additional seats in NEET PG Counselling 2022

The registration procedure for the special round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 has begun, according to the Medical Counselling Committee. The special round will be held for 146 PG seats that were added in the PG Counselling 2021 Mop Up round. Candidates can view the notification on MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Students who joined the State Quota or the AIQ in Round 2 are eligible to compete in this special round without forfeiting their security deposit. The registration process began on April 1, 2022, and April 2, 2022, according to the official announcement. Optional filling and locking are available until April 2, 2022.

The seat allotment process will begin on April 3, 2022, and the results will be announced on April 4, 2022. Reporting at the assigned college will take place from April 4 to April 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for the round of counselling by following the easy steps outlined below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register for special round

1. Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

2. Select the NEET PG Counselling 2022 special round link through the official site.

3. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

4. Download and keep it future.

