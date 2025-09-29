 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Check Dates, Steps To Apply
MCC has opened NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration from September 29 to October 5 at mcc.nic.in. Choice filling starts September 30, and results will be declared on October 8.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2025 MCC Round 3 Counselling | Official Website

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration: The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration process for Round 3 opened on September 29, 2025, according to the Medical Counselling Committee. The direct application link for the counselling round is available on the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration: Important dates

Registration begins: September 29, 2025

Last date to apply: October 5, 2025

Choice filling window: September 30 – October 5, 2025

Choice locking: October 5, 2025

Seat allotment processing: October 6 – October 7, 2025

Result declaration: October 8, 2025

Reporting to institutes: October 9 – October 17, 2025

Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: October 18 – October 19, 2025

All applicants who met the requirements for NEET-UG based on their NTA-conducted NEET-UG ranking would be eligible. The rank letter and results are available for eligible candidates to download from the NTA website.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to apply for Round 3:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: To download the site, click the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates should visit the MCC's official website for additional relevant information.

