MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Seat Allotment Result On September 17

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice-filling window is set to close today, Monday, September 15, 2025, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates had to enter their favourite options.

The option filling and locking facility for round two was open until 8 AM, as per the notification.

The seat allocation process will thereafter take place between September 15 and 16, 2025. On September 17, 2025, the MCC's official website will host the results of the NEET UG round 2 seat allocation.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

Choice filling & locking deadline: September 15, 2025

Processing of seat allotment: September 15 – 16, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 17, 2025

Reporting / Joining at allotted institutes: September 18 – 25, 2025

Verification of candidates who joined: September 26 – 27, 2025

Round 3 counselling registrations: September 29 – October 5, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check

To view the outcomes of the round two seat allocation, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Step 2: To view the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allocation, click the link on the main page.

Step 3: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 4: Verify the findings of your seat assignment that are shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result of the seat allocation.

Step 6: Save a copy of the same for your records.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Based on NEET UG scores, preferences, and category reservations, medical candidates can use the centralised NEET UG Counselling 2025 procedure to reserve seats in MBBS, BDS, and other programs throughout India.

Candidates are advised to visit MCC's official website for additional relevant information.