MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2023 declared: Direct link here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, has announced the results of the class 10th and 12th Arts streams on the official website today, May 26, 2023. Students can view and download their results at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, respectively.

Candidates must enter the relevant login information, such as their roll number, in the result login box in order to see their results.

The overall pass rate for the Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023 is 85.72 percent. Boys have an 81.55 percent pass rate compared to girls' 88.40 percent.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSL) 10th Exams for the MBOSE were held from March 3 to March 17, 2023. Similar to this, the 2023 Arts 12th Exams for the HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) were held from March 3 toMarch 30, 2023.

How to check Meghalaya board results 2023?

1: Visit the Meghalaya Board of School Education's website at mbose.in.

2: Go to the homepage and click the link to view the Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Meghalaya Board results.

3: Select the relevant link. This will open a new window on your device for you.

4: Enter the information requested, including your roll number, school code, and any other pertinent information listed on the admit card.

5: To view the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) results, select the submit option.

6: Download the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) exam results and print them out for your records.

Using Digilocker, how do you check?

1. Get the Digilocker app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your smartphone. Visit digilocker.gov.in, which is also available as a website.

2. Register with your name, mobile number, email address, and Aadhar number.