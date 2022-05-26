MBOSE HSSLC Results on megresults.nic.in.; here is how the students did

Screengrab

Meghalaya: The results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or 12 standard boards, have been declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) exams today, May 26. The Meghalaya Class 12th result 2022 can be found on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The HSSLC exam for Class 12 was concluded in April with around 30,000 candidates taking part. The Meghalaya board Commerce stream has qualified 83.63 percent of students for higher studies, 71.62 percent for Science and 100 percent for the Vocational stream. The MBOSE HSSLC Science stream was won by Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik with 469 points, and the HSSLC Commerce stream was won by Riya Kharpran with 464 points.

The board has announced the results for the streams of Science, Commerce and Vocational studies. Approximately 30,000 students appeared for the HSSLC Meghalaya Class 12th board exams in 2022. The MBOSE 12th exams were held between March and April.

The students must enter the roll number present on their Admit Card to view their results.

To check their results students must:

Visit the official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in Go to the HSSLC Result 2022 link Enter required details like their roll number and submit The students will then be able to view and download the results