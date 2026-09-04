MBBS Admission 2026-27: Centre Allocates 4 Central Pool Seats To Children, Spouses Of Civilian Terror Victims; Apply By September 12 |

New Delhi: The Central government has allocated four MBBS seats from the "Central Pool" for the academic year 2026-27 for the nomination of eligible candidates who are spouses or children of civilian victims of terrorism, allowing them the highest priority for admission in various medical colleges or institutes earmarked.

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The Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division (CTCR) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in this regard has written to the chief secretaries of all states and the Union Territories (UTs) seeking nomination of candidates from the category of "civilian victims of terrorism".

The communication was dispatched through e-mail and speed post, mentioning "time-bound" nominations till September 12, 2026.

The MHA has asked the state governments and UTs to give wide publicity while inviting applications from eligible candidates for the academic year 2026-27 for allocation of MBBS seats for civilian victims of terrorism. It is also suggested to ensure that complete applications of eligible candidates in respect of their states and UTs are sent along with due verification and authentication, and countersignatures of the competent authority. It is requested that applications along with all documents duly attested by the Home Department of the concerned state and the UT of eligible candidates under the category of civilian victims of terrorism should be sent to the MHA by September 12, 2026, by speed post or registered post. The scanned copies of the application, along with all documents, can also be sent to e-mail (us-ctcrii@mha.gov.in, so-ct2@mha.gov.in).

It is specifically mentioned that only the application received by September 12, 2026, in the MHA will be considered for allotment of the abovementioned seats, and that there is "no extension of the last date" and "no reminder will be issued."

The allocation follows an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) last month regarding the allocation of MBBS seats from the Central Pool for the spouses and children of terrorist victims. MoHFW's "O.M. No. U.14014/ 16/2022-ME-II-Part 2 dated August 21, 2026" conveyed the allocation of four MBBS seats during the academic year 2026-27 from the Central Pool earmarked in the three medical colleges across Bihar, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for candidates to be nominated by the MHA from the category of civilian victims of terrorism.

As per the MHA communication dated September 2, one MBBS seat is earmarked in this category each in A N Magadh Medical College in Bihar's Gaya district and Grand Medical College in Maharashtra's Mumbai, while the remaining two similar seats are allocated in Pt JNM Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district.

The MHA has also laid down specific eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission against these Central Pool seats.

As per the criteria, the candidate must be either the spouse or child of a deceased or disabled civilian victim of terrorism. The candidate must also have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical course. Alternatively, the candidate must complete 17 years of age on or before December 31 of the year in which admission to the first year of the undergraduate medical course is being taken. The candidate must also be an Indian national.

In terms of educational qualifications, the MHA said the candidate must fulfil the requirements prescribed under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC), and they must have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English individually at the qualifying examination.

For candidates belonging to the unreserved and General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) categories, a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Biotechnology at the qualifying examination is required. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, the minimum required marks are 40 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Biotechnology taken together.

The MHA has also specified separate eligibility requirements for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). For PwD candidates belonging to the unreserved and Gen-EWS categories, the minimum qualifying marks are 45 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology taken together. For PwD candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and OBC categories, the minimum required marks are 40 per cent in the three subjects taken together.

The Central Pool medical seats are allocated by the government for specified categories of eligible candidates, with the MHA responsible for the nomination of candidates under the civilian victims of terrorism category.

The latest allocation provides an opportunity for eligible spouses and children of civilian victims of terrorism to pursue undergraduate medical education through the designated Central Pool seats for the 2026-27 academic session.

The MHA also clarified that the candidates must first qualify NEET (UG) 2026 according to the qualifying percentile set by the National Medical Commission.

Citing the criteria set by the Graduate Medical Education Regulation of the National Medical Commission, the ministry's communication said, "It shall be necessary for the candidates to obtain a minimum 50th percentile for the unreserved and Gen-EWS categories, and 40th percentile for SC, ST, and OBC categories."

For PwD, the 45th percentile for the unreserved and Gen-EWS category, and the 40th percentile for the SC, ST, OBC category. The percentile shall be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India Common Merit List in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

In the communication, there are three selection criteria with a priority system. The highest priority will be given to the children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists, followed by the children of families whose sole breadwinner has been killed by terrorists, and then the wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations.

All candidates in the Priority-I category (children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists) would be allotted available seats based on rank obtained in the NEET (UG)-2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

If any seats are still available for allotment after covering all eligible candidates in the Priority-I category, candidates in Priority-II (the children of families whose sole bread earner has been killed by terrorists) would be allotted the available seats on the basis of the rank obtained in NEET (UG)-2026. After allotting seats to all eligible candidates in the Priority-I and then in the Priority-II category, the balance available seats would be allotted to candidates in the Priority-III (the wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations) category based on the rank obtained in NEET (UG)-2026.

The benefits against Priority-I, Priority-I1, or Priority-III would be restricted only to one ward of the civilian victims of terrorists. If this benefit has already been availed of in respect of one ward, then the second ward would not be eligible to be considered against these reserved seats.

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