NTA Issues Grievance Advisory For NEET, JEE, CUET, UGC NET And Other Exam Candidates; Shares Tips For Faster Resolution

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in its examinations, including NEET, JEE, CUET and UGC NET, urging them to provide complete details while raising grievances so that their concerns can be traced and resolved faster.

The agency said it receives a large number of grievances every day through email and social media. However, several complaints do not contain basic identifying information, making it difficult for officials to identify the concerned candidate among lakhs of applicants and respond promptly.

NTA has now shared a set of steps candidates should follow when submitting a grievance.

NTA's tips for raising a grievance

Candidates have been advised to follow these instructions while contacting the agency:

Use the registered email ID: Send the grievance from the email address used during the examination application process.

Mention the Application Number: Candidates should include their application number in the subject line of the email.

Name the examination: Clearly mention the examination to which the grievance relates, such as NEET, JEE, CUET or UGC NET.

Explain the issue clearly: The concern should be described briefly and precisely to help officials understand the matter.

Attach supporting documents: Candidates should include relevant screenshots or documents, wherever applicable.

Use the designated helpdesk: Grievances should be sent to the dedicated helpdesk email for the particular examination. The relevant email address is available in the examination's information bulletin and on its official website.

NTA urges candidates to provide complete details

The agency said providing these details will help ensure that a grievance reaches the appropriate desk without unnecessary delays.

NTA also reiterated its commitment to addressing candidates' concerns with fairness and due diligence. It urged candidates to provide clear and complete information when submitting complaints or requests for assistance.

The advisory is particularly relevant for candidates dealing with issues related to examinations such as NEET, JEE, CUET and UGC NET, where large numbers of applicants contact the agency for examination-related queries and grievances.

NTA said that greater clarity in the information provided by candidates can help the agency identify individual cases more quickly and provide assistance in a timely manner.