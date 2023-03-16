 Math gone wrong! Mumbai University students get 115 out of 100 on BSc exam
Math gone wrong! Mumbai University students get 115 out of 100 on BSc exam

Several students have received such exam scores that are marred with errors. These errors have even become the subject of jokes and memes in student Whatsapp groups.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: In a bizzare series of events, several BSc students at Mumbai University have received 115 marks in a possible 100-mark mathematics question paper. Several students have received such exam scores that are marred with errors.

These errors have even become the subject of jokes and memes in student Whatsapp groups.

As per an HT report, the students had taken their fifth-semester math examination in November 2022, the results of which were announced last Friday. All of the errors reportedly occurred during the Group Theory subject in the fifth semester of the course. 

“Some students were shown absent even though they appeared for the examination. It has also come to light that the university has made a mistake in the results. The MU gave 115 marks in an exam that was supposed to be 100 marks to some students and 104 marks to some other students,” said Sanjay Viaral, senior senate member, to Hindustan Times.

