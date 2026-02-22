Mann Ki Baat's 131st Episode: PM Modi Urges Students To Stay Confident, Focus On Effort Over Marks

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students appearing for examinations during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urging them to remain confident, not let stress overshadow their preparation, and to trust their abilities while focusing on their efforts rather than marks.

PM Modi said, “I shall now address our dear, promising children, those currently taking exams. I hope you watched ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ earlier this month and learned something from it. However, I still want to ask: are you stressing too much about your studies?”

Reassuring students, he added, “My dear children, you are exam warriors. I'm sure you're all wholeheartedly preparing for your exams. Yes, it's natural to have some doubts at such times. Sometimes you wonder if you'll remember everything or not! Sometimes you wonder if you'll run out of time. Children of every generation have experienced these feelings; you're not alone.”

Emphasising that marks do not define a person’s worth, the Prime Minister said, “Remember, your worth isn't determined by your marks sheet. So, trust yourself. Write wholeheartedly about what you've studied. And don't let that one question about what you didn't understand dominate your mind.”

He also advised students to maintain open communication with parents and teachers. “And one more thing: keep talking to your parents and teachers. They recognise you not by your marks but by your efforts; they are happy with your hard work. I am fully confident that you will succeed in your exams and achieve new heights of success in your lives.”

Earlier on February 9, during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the Prime Minister praised the immense talent and boundless potential of India’s students.

In a message shared on X, he wrote, “Our students, endowed with extraordinary talent, possess the full potential to turn their dreams into reality. The objective of Pariksha Pe Charcha is precisely this: to show how they can make meaningful use of their talent and skills.”

He also quoted a Sanskrit Subhashitam, explaining that a person equipped with knowledge, reasoning, scientific understanding, strong memory, readiness and active effort can overcome any obstacle, and that nothing remains unattainable for such an individual.

