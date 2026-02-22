Your Worth Is Not Decided By Your Marksheet: PM Modi Encourages Students In 131st Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young students taking their school exams in the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat and offered a heartfelt message of reassurance.

Speaking to the country, the Prime Minister said he wanted to address the "dear, bright young children" who are currently taking their exams. Referring to his previous interaction with students via Pariksha Pe Charcha, he expressed hope that they had benefited from the discussion but also wanted to check on their mental health.

Modi asked students whether they were taking too much stress about their studies, reminding them that they are “exam warriors,” fully capable of facing this phase with confidence. “I am sure you are wholeheartedly preparing for your exams,” he said. “It is natural to have some doubts. Sometimes you wonder if you’ll remember everything. Sometimes you fear you may run out of time. Children of every generation have experienced these feelings.”

The Prime Minister reassured students that their worth is not determined by their mark sheet. Trust yourself,” he urged. “Write with full dedication what you have learned. And do not let one unfamiliar question overpower your mind.”

He also encouraged children to continue communicating with their parents and teachers, noting that families recognize students by their effort, not by their marks. “They are happy with your hard work,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed complete confidence in the youth, stating that he believes they will succeed not only in their exams but also achieve new heights in life.