Manipuri Faculty At Mizo University Reduced To Nil

The situation in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is very grim. In fact, a fear-psychosis has gripped Manipuris residing in the state. A massive march is scheduled for today (Tuesday) to protest the violence against Kukis of Manipur allegedly by the Meities and there is widespread fear that there might be violence if the police do not intervene effectively.

A member of the faculty of Mizoram University, who did not wish to identify himself, told the Free Press Journal in an interview over telephone on Monday, “I have never felt so insecure in the past. Of the 28 members of the faculty, 22 have fled to Imphal and Guhawati. Myself and three others are planning to leave tomorrow. We do not want to risk our lives.”

March called by Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) & others

Today’s march has been called by the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and other organisations, under the banner of a coordination committee. Most members of the faculty of Mizoram University have already issued a joint press release condemning the recent atrocities on two women of Manipur. “Despite that there is tremendous psychological pressure on us. As we fear the worst, most of us have decided to flee the state,” the professor added.

The organisers have asked all families to send at least one member for the march from Chanmari to Kulikawn. A large number of government employees are expected to take part. “The state government has promised full bandobast, but we are not taking chances. We do not know when normalcy will return. Right now it is a touch-and-go situation,” the professor observed.

Fear in the minds of Manipuris

What has complicated the situation for the Manipuri varsity members is that one of the organisations has said that they should not be responsible if anything untoward happens. This statement has aggravated the fear in the minds of Manipuris. Many landlords have also reportedly asked their Manipuri tenants to vacate because they “don’t want any trouble”.

“What is most unfortunate is that none of us have any sympathy for the perpetrators of violence against the two women in Manipur. In fact, we want the strictest possible punishment to be meted out to them. We also want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the situation in Manipur on the floor of Parliament. And yet, we are treated with suspicion by vested interests,” he added.

He said certain elements are trying to give a communal Christian versus non-Christian colour to the whole issue. “The issue is one of human rights and not that of one community or the other,” he noted, adding that the “drug smuggling angle should not be overlooked either”. “The real reason for the crisis in Manipur is the fact that the state government had ordered a crackdown on the drug syndicate,” he added.

