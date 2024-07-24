'Manipulation Of OMRs': NTA Issues Warning On Fraudulent Activities Misusing Its Name

NTA Reports Fraud |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding alleged fraudulent activities involving impersonation using the name of the NTA and its officials. This notice aims to alert the public regarding the same.

"Some unscrupulous elements are misusing the name of the NTA and its Officials through various websites. Some other persons are also masquerading as NTA Officials," read the official notice. The notice was released by the agency on its official website, www.nta.ac.in.

In the latest public notice, the NTA has reported instances where individuals and groups have allegedly been misusing the name of the NTA and its officials.

These alleged fraudulent activities include creating fake websites and impersonating NTA officials to manipulate OMR sheets and other examination-related processes, specifically targeting the NEET (UG)-2024 examination.

The public is urged by the National Testing Agency to be cautious of any person or website claiming to be associated with the NTA or its officials, especially in matters related to exam manipulations.

"Hence the public is informed to be aware of such impersonation or people using the names of NTA and its Officials for any issue related to the manipulation of OMRs in the case of NEET (UG)-2024 or any other examination of NTA," the notice added.

The actual websites of the NTA and NEET (UG) examinations are as follows (as mentioned in the notice):

(i) https://www.nta.ac.in/

(ii) https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

"The General Public is advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ for the latest updates regarding the examination," the notice urged the people.

The people are also advised to always verify the authenticity of information and updates from the official NTA websites provided above and report any suspicious activities or attempts of impersonation to the NTA immediately.