Manipal Entrance Test Phase 1 begins tomorrow: here the the instructions to follow

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

The Manipal Entrance Test(MET) conducted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) begins its phase 1 from 14 May 2022 for BTech courses. The examination is to be conducted online at an assigned center that is to go on till 16 May 2022.

Three slots are presented to the candidates, 8:40 AM, 12.10 PM and 3:40 PM. The candidates are provided the option of these login times and the exam commences 20 minutes after these.

The slot booking were on a first come first serve basis and were subject to availability of slots and once booked these slots cannot be changed.

Only the candidates who have booked their slots and have received their hall tickets are eligible to appear for the phase 1 of MET.

Along with their printed admit cards, the candidates are supposed to carry any one of the following as their photo identification document:

  • Passport

  • Driving License

  • EC Voter ID Card

  • Aadhar Card

  • PAN card

  • School / College photo-bearing ID card

The entrance examination will be followed by a online BTech Common Counseling Process for MET rank holders

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:25 PM IST