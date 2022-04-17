MET 2022: Manipal Academy Extends Deadline For Application; Check details here

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended the registration date for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022. Aspirants will be able to fill the application form for MET 2022 till April 30, 2022 on the official website- manipal.edu.

Earlier, the officials had scheduled the deadline for MET 2022 application as April 15, 2022. Now, the revised deadline for the same is April 30. MET is held by MAHE to select the candidates for courses B.Tech courses offered by various participating institutes.

How To Apply:-

Visit the MET 2022 official website and click on the online application 2022. Register by entering details such as name, email address, mobile number, course name, etc.

You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link attached in the mail or enter the OTP to finish the registration process.

After completing the registration process, login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2022 application form.

Attach the soft copies of the relevant documents along with the application form you filled.

Pay the fee of MET application form 2022 in online mode.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:50 PM IST