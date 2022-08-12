Mangaluru: School students allegedly asked to remove rakhis, throw them in dustbin

Representational image | ANI

Mangaluru: A school in Karnataka's Mangaluru named Infant Mary School allegedly asked its students to remove rakhis and throw them in dustbins as parents, Hindu groups have expressed outrage over the incident that took place yesterday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

According to media reports, the school administration has said that there was no specific rule in place prohibiting rakhis and stated that some teachers allegedly 'mistook the rakhis for friendship bands.'

The principal has asked the school staff to not repeat these actions and now the students are allowed to wear rakhis within the school premises.

