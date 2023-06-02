Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Vashi girl with rare condition fights through pain to bag 80.80% in class 10 results

Taanishqa Santosh |

Mumbai: For thousands of class 10 students the idea of preparing for their SSC exams with severe joint pains, backache, and sleeping issues can prove to be a nightmare.

But for 16-year-old Taanishqa Santosh, who suffers from a rare inherited disorder called Pseudoachondroplasia which affects bone growth, restricting herself through these complications was not an option as she scored 80.80% in the class 10 results announced on June 2.

“Leading up to the exams I suffered a lot of issues. After my recent surgery, I had to wear metal clips in my knees which hurt during the winter season so I wore socks. Since going to school was also a bit difficult, my mother used to drop me off as she used to take half days. My teachers also handled it pretty well and never made it feel like I am receiving any sort of special treatment,” said Taanishqa.

Taanishqa, a resident of Vashi, now aims to pursue Arts and dreams of entering the fashion world eventually.

“I aim to pursue Fashion Designing and take the General Ability Test (GAT) to enrol in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT),” added Taanishqa, who has joined coaching classes conducted by Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio for NIFT.

While signifying the role friends and family members play in inspiring one to overcome all challenges, Taanishqa suggested that students can take a page from her book.

“Your family and friends will be your backbone and help you believe in yourself. I also lost confidence in myself and my abilities but they helped me throughout the journey which has led to me being more hopeful,” stated Taanishqa.

Girls (95.87 percent pass) have outshined boys yet again by a considerable margin (92.06 percent) in class 10 SSC exams.

Students can access the SSC results, on official websites such as mahresult.nic.in , sscresult.mkcl.org and ssc.mahresults.org.in , announced by the Maharashtra Secondary Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).