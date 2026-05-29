Maharashtra SSC Marksheet Delay Leaves Mumbai Students Anxious Amid FYJC Admissions | Representational Pic

Mumbai: Even as the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Class 10 and 12 examination results earlier this month, thousands of students are still awaiting their official marksheet nearly 20 days later, leading to confusion and anxiety during the ongoing Class 11 admission process.

The delay has particularly affected SSC students, whose marksheets and school leaving certificates are yet to reach schools. As a result, several junior colleges across Mumbai have begun accepting written undertakings from students in place of mandatory documents to ensure admissions are not delayed.

The Maharashtra State Board declared the HSC results on May 2 and SSC results on May 8. While Class 12 students began receiving their marksheets around May 25, SSC students continue to wait for the documents necessary for FYJC admissions.

Traditionally, schools distribute marksheets, passing certificates and school leaving certificates together after receiving them from the Board. However, with the admission process already underway and the first merit list released, many students have been left in a difficult position.

To address the issue temporarily, the Directorate of Education has directed colleges not to insist on marksheets or school leaving certificates at the initial stage of admission. Instead, institutions have been asked to accept written undertakings from students stating that they will submit the pending documents later.

Despite this relief measure, frustration is mounting among parents, students and college authorities. Parents questioned why documents were delayed despite the government announcing results ahead of schedule this year.

Students seeking admission at several colleges in Dadar and Mulund said they were confused when institutions asked them to submit undertakings instead of regular documents. Many reportedly contacted their parents immediately after learning about the requirement.

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College administrators, too, have expressed concern. A principal from a western suburbs college said that since students are being admitted without complete documentation, colleges will now have to repeatedly follow up with them later to complete formalities.

Another principal from the Ghatkopar-Vidyavihar belt noted that students often forget to submit pending documents after securing admission, increasing the burden on administrative staff tasked with tracking incomplete records.