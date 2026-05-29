CBSE Plans Major Digital Shift; Evaluated Answer Copies To Be Shared Via DigiLocker From 2027 | X

CBSE is planning to upload scanned copies of evaluated answer books to DigiLocker from next year onwards to improve transparency in the marking system and provide more convenience to the students, according to the media reports.

Currently, students are being provided with digital mark sheets, migration certificates, and other important academic documents through DigiLocker. Under the upcoming development, the students will be able to view their evaluated answer books through DigiLocker once the CBSE examination results have been announced.

This move will help the students analyse their performance and take decisions about the verification of their marks or request for re-evaluation.

Students to get access to evaluated answer sheets

According to Jagran Josh reports, CBSE plans to upload scanned and officially stamped versions of answer sheets directly to the DigiLocker accounts of individual students.

The uploaded copies are expected to include the marks awarded as well as remarks or observations made by evaluators wherever applicable. This will allow students to carefully analyse their performance subject-wise instead of relying only on final marks.

Officials believe the move could reduce confusion during the post-result process and help students identify genuine discrepancies, if any, before applying for rechecking or re-evaluation.

Initially, the facility is likely to be available only for students appearing in regular CBSE board examinations. Separate instructions are expected later for compartment candidates and other categories of students.

Digital verification measures to prevent tampering

CBSE is also expected to introduce security features to ensure the authenticity of the uploaded documents.

The answer sheets uploaded on DigiLocker will reportedly carry digital signatures or verification marks to prevent tampering or misuse. Since DigiLocker already uses Aadhaar and mobile-based verification systems, access to documents will remain restricted to the concerned student or authorised individuals.

Students will either have to create a DigiLocker account or verify their existing account using their registered mobile number and school-linked details.

The board is also expected to advise students to keep their login credentials secure and download copies of their documents once they are made available.