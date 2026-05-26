‘30-35 Marks Can Change A Student’s Future’: Parent Alleges Serious Errors In CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheets

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Fresh concerns over the evaluation process of Central Board of Secondary Education have surfaced after a parent publicly alleged major discrepancies in her daughter’s scanned answer sheets, including a missing page and a difference of nearly 30 to 35 marks.

The issue gained attention after Geetu Moza took to social media platform X and shared a series of strongly worded posts accusing the board of negligence and lack of transparency in the re-evaluation process.

Complete mess. #CBSE



My daughter finally received the scanned copies of 4 answer sheets and to our shock, page number 22 is missing from one of the documents. On top of that, marks have not been awarded for several answers that exactly match the official answer key. And this… https://t.co/yq3jJrCMXi — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 26, 2026

Her latest post, shared on Tuesday, described the situation as a “complete mess.”

“Complete mess. #CBSE My daughter finally received the scanned copies of 4 answer sheets and to our shock, page number 22 is missing from one of the documents,” she wrote.

She further alleged that marks had not been awarded for several answers despite them matching the official answer key.

“Instead of focusing on competitive exams and college admissions, students are being forced to run from pillar to post just to understand why correct answers were ignored or pages went missing,” the post read.

Finally, we received the answer sheets and the student is short by 30 marks. #CBSE

Do you understand what that means for a Class 12 student whose entire college admission process depends on these scores?

You experimented with their future while students and parents were left… https://t.co/FzkP4zFcVW — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 25, 2026

‘30-35 marks can change a student’s future’

The parent claimed the discrepancies were not limited to just one subject and questioned the impact such errors could have on Class 12 students whose college admissions depend heavily on board examination scores.

“Do the authorities even understand what 30-35 marks can mean for a Class 12 student whose entire future and admission process depends on these scores?” she asked in the viral post.

Calling the situation more than a minor administrative lapse, she said the system was “playing with the careers, mental health and future of thousands of students.”

Her posts quickly began circulating online, with many students and parents responding with similar complaints regarding delays, evaluation concerns and difficulties accessing answer sheets.

#CBSE

You took the fee on the 20th and today is already the 23rd — yet we are still waiting for the scanned answer sheets.

My child is preparing for competitive exams and is deeply disturbed. Half her attention is now on one question: when will the papers arrive?

What exactly are… https://t.co/ayNBn9eRiy — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 24, 2026

Parent earlier claimed student was ‘Short By 30 Marks’

This is not the first time Geetu Moza has raised concerns over the issue.

On May 25, she posted that after finally receiving the answer sheets, her daughter appeared to be “short by 30 marks.”

“Do you understand what that means for a Class 12 student whose entire college admission process depends on these scores?” she wrote, adding that the uncertainty had caused “emotional stress, anxiety and loss of trust.”

She also alleged that students and parents were left confused for days due to a lack of clarity in the process.

#CBSE

You have made a complete mockery of the education system and of the lives of lakhs of students and parents across the country.



First, you introduced a new paper-checking and evaluation system without properly informing students, schools, or parents about how it would… — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) May 20, 2026

Frustration over delays and technical problems

A day earlier, on May 24, the parent had criticised delays in receiving scanned answer sheets despite paying the required fee on May 20.

“You took the fee on the 20th and today is already the 23rd, yet we are still waiting for the scanned answer sheets,” she posted on X.

According to her, the prolonged wait w

as affecting students preparing for competitive examinations, with many unable to concentrate due to uncertainty surrounding their board results.

She further questioned the silence from authorities and said parents had “lost trust in the system.”

‘Students were treated like experimental subjects’

In her first detailed post on May 20, Geetu Moza accused the board of introducing a new evaluation and paper-checking system without adequately informing students or schools about the marking pattern and moderation process.

“You treated students like experimental subjects instead of young individuals whose futures depend on these exams,” she wrote.

The post also referred to technical glitches on the rechecking and verification portal, alleging that students were repeatedly met with “under maintenance” messages while trying to access services.

She described the situation as not just incompetence but “negligence,” claiming students across the country were dealing with panic, anxiety and fear over their futures.

The parent also urged the Ministry of Education and CBSE authorities to recognise the emotional impact such issues can have on students during the crucial admission season.

As of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education has not publicly responded to the allegations made in the viral posts.