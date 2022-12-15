e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Schools to educate students in their mother tongue, says Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar

With the introduction of the mother tongue in schools and colleges, the belief of students can be changed.

Alok ParekhUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe
Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra are likely to educate students in their mother tongue, the state’s School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said.

Kesarkar was speaking at the Free Press Journal’s Mumbai Schools Survey Awards 2022, at St Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, on December 12.

article-image

“Now that the schools have an option of choosing languages to teach, even the mother tongue can be chosen,” the Minister said. “Students grasp and accept better in their mother tongue,” he added.

Kesarkar further said that more English-medium colleges in Mumbai have led students to think it is necessary to learn the language if they want to be remembered in the future.

“With the introduction of the mother tongue in schools and colleges, this belief of students can be changed,” the minister said.

Pertinently, the National Education Policy 2020 directs schools to impart knowledge in the mother tongue or local language at least till class 5, and preferably till grade 8. For higher grades, the policy says the language must continue to be taught as a language wherever possible.

article-image

