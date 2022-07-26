e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra school teacher to receive Abdul Kalam 'Pride Of India' award

Disale will receive the prize on July 27 at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Ranjitsinh Disale | Courtesy @csoundar/Twitter

Mumbai: Ranjitsinh Disale, a Maharashtra native and laureate of the Global Teacher Award, has been chosen to receive the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pride Of India Award in 2022. Disale was updated on the situation by a letter from the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation that was shared on Twitter.

Disale will receive the prize on July 27 at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, per the letter-cum-invitation. Disale just left his position as a teacher for the Zilla Parishad in the Solapur district in order to continue his education in the USA.

He was awarded the USD $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his initiatives to advance females' education and for starting the Indian quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution.

Disale stated in a tweet that receiving the award from the family of the late Kalam, who inspired his generation to dream big, was a great pleasure. He added, "This award has certainly increased my responsibility."

Read Also
FYJC 2022 admissions and cutoffs; all you need to know
article-image
HomeEducationMaharashtra school teacher to receive Abdul Kalam 'Pride Of India' award

RECENT STORIES

XLRI Jamshedpur inaugurates Xaviers Online Learning programme

XLRI Jamshedpur inaugurates Xaviers Online Learning programme

Thackeray govt issued 400 orders in its last days, we are reviewing them: Devendra Fadnavis

Thackeray govt issued 400 orders in its last days, we are reviewing them: Devendra Fadnavis

Yogi Adityanath govt to transfer money to accounts of students' parents for school essentials in UP

Yogi Adityanath govt to transfer money to accounts of students' parents for school essentials in UP

Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning ends after six hours, summoned tomorrow again for third round

Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning ends after six hours, summoned tomorrow again for third round

Russia will opt out of International Space Station after 2024: Russian space chief

Russia will opt out of International Space Station after 2024: Russian space chief