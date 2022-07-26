Maharashtra school teacher to receive Abdul Kalam 'Pride Of India' award

Ranjitsinh Disale | Courtesy @csoundar/Twitter

Mumbai: Ranjitsinh Disale, a Maharashtra native and laureate of the Global Teacher Award, has been chosen to receive the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Pride Of India Award in 2022. Disale was updated on the situation by a letter from the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation that was shared on Twitter.

Disale will receive the prize on July 27 at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, per the letter-cum-invitation. Disale just left his position as a teacher for the Zilla Parishad in the Solapur district in order to continue his education in the USA.

He was awarded the USD $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his initiatives to advance females' education and for starting the Indian quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution.

Disale stated in a tweet that receiving the award from the family of the late Kalam, who inspired his generation to dream big, was a great pleasure. He added, "This award has certainly increased my responsibility."

