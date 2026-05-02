Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: 89.79% Pass Percentage As Konkan Tops With 94.14%, Latur Lowest At 84.14%

A consistent 90%+ pass trend across most subjects and a strong overall success rate marked the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results for 2026, even as concerns remain over select subjects, regional disparities and category-wise performance. | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A consistent 90%+ pass trend across most subjects and a strong overall success rate marked the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results for 2026, even as concerns remain over select subjects, regional disparities and category-wise performance.

The Maharashtra State Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79% among regular candidates. Of the 14,44,713 students who registered across nine divisional boards, 14,33,058 appeared and 12,86,843 cleared the examination.

In a notable trend, most of the 153 subjects recorded pass percentages above 90%. However, history (88%), economics (89%) and bookkeeping (87%) fell below the mark, standing out as areas of concern. At the same time, 26 subjects achieved a 100% pass rate.

Konkan Tops, Mumbai Fourth

Konkan division emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 94.14%, while Latur recorded the lowest at 84.14%. Pune (91.25%), Amravati (90.92%) and Nashik (90.72%) followed.

Mumbai, despite accounting for the highest number of candidates, ranked fourth. Of the 3.24 lakh students registered in the division, 3,23,501 appeared and 2,91,415 passed, taking the pass percentage to 90.08%.

Among successful candidates in Mumbai, 39,029 secured distinction, 81,916 obtained Grade I, 1,26,560 were placed in Grade II, while 43,910 students passed.

Gender Gap Narrows

The exams have shown the gender gap nearly diminishing as per the latest data, though girls continue to outperform boys. Across the state, the pass percentage of girls stood at 93.15%, compared to 86.80% among boys.

In Pune, out of the 2.4 lakh students who appeared, 1.2 lakh were male and 1.1 lakh were female. While 88% of male students passed, 94.90% of female students cleared the exams.

Konkan emerged as the top-performing region in terms of gender performance, recording 96.78% pass percentage among females and 91.53% among males, contributing to its overall 94.14% pass rate, the highest in the state.

On the other hand, Latur’s performance remained on the lower side. Of the total 89,891 students who appeared, 79.45% of males and 89.74% of females passed, taking the division’s overall pass percentage to 84.14%.

Among other categories, private candidates recorded a pass percentage of 80.21%, while re-examination candidates saw a significantly lower success rate of 36.44%. Students with disabilities performed strongly, achieving a pass percentage of 90.58%.

The board also noted a slight dip in attendance, with the occupancy rate at 91.88%, down by 2.09% compared to last year.

Revaluation Window Opens

The board has opened applications for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets and revaluation. Students can apply online between May 3 and May 17.

Verification will cost Rs. 50 per subject, while photocopies of answer sheets will cost Rs. 400 per subject. Revaluation, which requires obtaining a photocopy first, will cost Rs. 300 per subject.

Students will also be allowed to improve their performance under the Class Improvement Scheme, with up to three attempts scheduled in June–July 2026, February–March 2027 and June–July 2027.

Counselling services have also been made available for eight days following the declaration of results.

Read Also Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link Activated For Class 12 Scores

While the overall performance remains strong, the results underline the need to address subject-specific gaps and regional imbalances in the state’s higher secondary education system.

Region-wise performance of students

(pass percentages)

Pune 91.25%

Nagpur 88.67%

C. Sambhajinagar. 88.68%

Mumbai 90.08%

Kolhapur 89.97%

Amravati 90.92%

Nashik 90.72%

Latur 84.14%

Konkan 94.14%

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