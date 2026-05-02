Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link Activated For Class 12 Scores

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026. Candidates who took the class 12th exam can check and download their scores at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The result link is is activate now.

Direct link to check the result

Students should carefully verify the following details: class, student’s name, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name, district or school code, group code, subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks, maximum marks, and the final result or division.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Enter the mother's first name and roll number accurately.

Step 3: Enter the information to see the outcome screen.

Step 4: Save the draft marksheet copy after downloading it.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Overall statistics

A total of 14,44,713 regular students enrolled for the Maharashtra HSC 2026 exam, and 14,33,058 of them took the test. Of these, 12,86,843 pupils passed the test, increasing the normal candidate pass rate to 89.79 percent.

The pass rate for private candidates was 80.21 percent, however repeaters had a significantly lower success rate of 36.44 percent. With a 90.58% pass rate, Divyang students did really well this year.