Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Announces Class Improvement & Revaluation Scheme; Students Get 3 Chances To Improve Marks

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Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has also unveiled important information about the class improvement program and the revaluation procedure for candidates wanting to have a look at improving their marks along with the result and over all statistics.

The results were announced through a press conference, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 89.79 per cent. Out of 14,44,713 registered students, 14,33,058 appeared for the examination, and 12,86,843 students successfully passed. These score cards have been released on official websites such as mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, from which the candidates can download their marks cards using their login details.

Class Improvement facility for those who wish

For those students who clear all their subjects but feel unsatisfied with their performance, the state board has announced a new scheme called "Class Improvement". Under this provision, candidates will be allowed three chances to improve their marks.

The improvement examinations can be attempted in:

• June–July 2026

• February–March 2027

• June–July 2027

The board has clarified that students can choose any of these sessions based on their preparation and convenience.

Verification and photocopy application process

The candidates who wish to clarify any confusion regarding the score they have obtained should file an application to get the verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets.

Online applications for the same will be accepted from 03/05/2026 to 17/05/2026 through the website http://mahahsscboard.in.

Following is the fee structure decided by the board:

- Verification of Marks: ₹50 per subject

- Photocopy of Answer Sheet: ₹400 per subject

It is hereby advised by the board to check your scorecard.

Revaluation rules and timeline

Once the answer sheet is available, then the candidates who want to raise an objection against the marks scored by them can request for revaluation, and this should be done within five working days of the receipt of the photocopies with a fee of ₹300 per subject.

Moreover, it has been announced by officials that special attention will be given to the students who study in the Science stream as they will be appearing for the JEE and NEET entrance exams.

In addition to this, while most of the candidates had been able to check their results online once the results were declared, the board now plans to concentrate on other important steps after the result.