Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: MSBSHSE releases hall tickets on mahahsscboard.in; details here

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) on Friday released the hall tickets of class 12 Higher Secondary Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, which will begin on February 21.

The junior colleges and secondary schools can downaload the hall tickets from the college login section of the board's website mahahsscboard.in. The colleges are then required to print the copies of hall tickets, have them signed and stamped by the principal or headmaster and issue them to their respective students, the board said.

Here are Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates:

SSC Board exams 2023 - March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023

HSC Board Exams 2023 - February 21, 2023, to March 21, 2023

The exams will take place in two shifts - first shift at 11 am and the second shift at 3 pm.

Here are the detailed timetable for SSC and HSC Exams

SSC Exam 2023 Timetable

HSC (Vocational) Exam 2023 Timetable

HSC (General and Bifocal) Exam 2023 Timetable

