MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside |

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The timetable is available to download on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 would take place in two shifts - first shift at 11 am and the second shift at 3 pm.

Here are Maharashtra Board 10th,12th 2023 Exam Dates:

SSC Board exams 2023 - March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023

HSC Board Exams 2023 - February 21, 2023, to March 21, 2023

SSC Board Exams 2023 timetable

HSC (Vocational) Board Exams 2023 timetable

HSC (General & Bifocal) Board Exams 2023 timetable

Here's how to download MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th date sheet: