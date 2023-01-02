e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 would take place in two shifts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside |
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The timetable is available to download on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 would take place in two shifts - first shift at 11 am and the second shift at 3 pm.

Here are Maharashtra Board 10th,12th 2023 Exam Dates:

SSC Board exams 2023 - March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023

HSC Board Exams 2023 - February 21, 2023, to March 21, 2023

SSC Board Exams 2023 timetable

HSC (Vocational) Board Exams 2023 timetable

HSC (General & Bifocal) Board Exams 2023 timetable

Here's how to download MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th date sheet:

  1. Go to the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in.

  2. Open the link available to download Date Sheet of SSC/ class 10th OR open the link available to download Date Sheet of HSC/ class 12th.

  3. The respective timetable will appear on your screen.

  4. Download the timetable and get a hard copy for future reference.

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

Maharashtra: More than 7,000 resident doctors in govt colleges go on strike

Delhi govt launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

Delhi govt launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023

Bigger countries to challenge US, UK dominance among Indian students in 2023

Bengaluru Shocker! Girl student stabbed to death by jilted lover at Presidency college, visuals...

Bengaluru Shocker! Girl student stabbed to death by jilted lover at Presidency college, visuals...