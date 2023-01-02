MSBSHSE releases final datesheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; details inside

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The timetable is available to download on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.
The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 would take place in two shifts - first shift at 11 am and the second shift at 3 pm.
Here are Maharashtra Board 10th,12th 2023 Exam Dates:
SSC Board exams 2023 - March 2, 2023, to March 25, 2023
HSC Board Exams 2023 - February 21, 2023, to March 21, 2023
SSC Board Exams 2023 timetable
HSC (Vocational) Board Exams 2023 timetable
HSC (General & Bifocal) Board Exams 2023 timetable
Here's how to download MSBSHSE class 10th and 12th date sheet:
Go to the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in.
Open the link available to download Date Sheet of SSC/ class 10th OR open the link available to download Date Sheet of HSC/ class 12th.
The respective timetable will appear on your screen.
Download the timetable and get a hard copy for future reference.