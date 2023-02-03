Maharashtra: Hall ticket for SSC exams available online at mahahsscboard.in

e-Paper Get App
Manasi Saraf JoshiUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Students allowed to travel during weekend lockdown with hall ticket as travel pass | AFP Photo
Pune: The hall ticket for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be available online from February 6.

In a press release issued by the state board, appealed to the schools to download the hall tickets by log-in to the board website www.mahahsscboard.in and entering the school login and password. The log-in will be made available from 3 pm onwards.

The examination will be held in March 2023. It also notified that the secondary schools will not charge any extra fee for giving out the online print of the hall- ticket to the students.

It was the responsibility of the schools to hand over the print-out to the students along with the stamp and signature of the principal. If there are any corrections to be made in the hall ticket regarding the subjects or medium of language, then the school needs to get it done at the Board’s divisional office.

While the corrections regarding the photo, signature, and name of the students can be done by the respective school at their level by signing on the printout and sending a photocopy to the Board.

If any student misplaces the hall ticket, then it is the responsibility of the school to give him/her another printout, by signing it and mentioning it as duplicate with a red ink pen.

If the photo of the student was not printed properly then a hard copy of the photo can be pasted on it duly signed and stamped by the principal. Nearly 16 lakh students every year appear for the examination conducted by the state board. There are eight divisional offices of the board across the state with headquarters at Pune.

