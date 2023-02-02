JEE Main 2023: Answer key available at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to download

Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the same on the official website.

Candidates must log in using their application number and password in order to access and download the JEE Main Paper-1 answer key from the website. Candidates are also permitted to contest the JEE Main solution key. The JEE Main 2023 test was administered by NTA for the first session from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

Here's how to download JEE Main official answer key 2023:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 to access the official NTA JEE website.

Select the link that says "JEE Main 2023 official answer key PDF."

Enter your security pin, date of birth, and JEE registration number.

When you click the Login button, the JEE Main session 1 answer key and response sheet will appear.

For future reference, download the JEE official answer key and questions.

