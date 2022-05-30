Maharashtra FYJC admission 2022 begins today, here's how to apply at 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2022 begins today, know how to apply at 11thadmission.org.in | IStocks

Mumbai: The Centralised Admission Process for FYJC 2022-23 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region & areas within municipal corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik will commence from today, May 30.



Students can start filling out Part 1 and Online Registration of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23 today at the official website, 11thadmission.org.in



Here's how to apply for FYJC admission:

1.Go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in

2. Select region i.e. Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Pune, Amravati, or Nagpur

3. Click on the sign-in or register button for login id and password.

4. Login using login ID and password.

5. Fill the part 1 of the application form.

6. Lock the form by paying the online fee.

7. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification.



After the SSC result is announced, Part 2 form filling and option/choice submission will begin.

Students who completed the mock registration process should be aware that they will need to register and fill out part 1 of the form again, as all registrations and related details were deleted prior to the official registration, which began today.

