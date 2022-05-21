Maharashtra FYJC admission 2022 to start from May 30, demo registrations from May 23

Mumbai: The Centralised Admission Process for FYJC 2022-23 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region & areas within municipal corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik will commence from May 23 onwards.

This time, students can use the 'Mock/ Demo Registrations' feature to practise filling out Part 1 of the online admission applications.

This facility will be available from May 23-to 27. Actual online registrations & verification will begin from May 30 onwards.

Submissions for Part 2 of the form (Option form), where applicants can list their preferred colleges, will commence post declaration of the SSC board results.

All schools and colleges are asked to create awareness about the admission process.

For more details, visit the official website https://11thadmission.org.in

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:00 PM IST