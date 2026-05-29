Maharashtra Forms Special Task Force To Fast-Track NEP 2020 Rollout In Colleges, Universities | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has constituted a special task force to oversee and streamline the rollout of the new education framework across universities and colleges in the state.

According to a government resolution issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department, the task force has been formed to address academic, administrative and technical challenges arising during the implementation of NEP provisions in higher education institutions.

The National Education Policy 2020, announced by the Government of India on July 29, 2020, aims to promote multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility, skill-based learning, research-oriented education systems and student-centric reforms.

The state government noted that while NEP implementation has already begun in public universities and affiliated colleges, institutions have been facing difficulties related to credit transfer, multiple entry-exit systems, migration, internships, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Indian Knowledge System (IKS) courses, academic calendars and examination regulations.

To ensure uniform and smooth implementation, the newly formed task force will regularly review the progress of NEP reforms and recommend policy measures to the government. Former Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Karmalkar has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee.

The task force includes vice-chancellors of Mumbai University, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University and Shivaji University, along with senior officials from the Higher and Technical Education Department and academic experts.

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Among its major responsibilities, the committee will frame guidelines for the four-year undergraduate programme, lateral entry, re-entry and exit policies, student migration between institutions, uniform academic calendars and internship structures. It will also recommend regulations related to PhD admissions under the four-year degree framework.

The committee has additionally been tasked with preparing learner-based evaluation guidelines, facilitating skill-based courses, developing policies on fees and examination charges under NEP, and creating support mechanisms to resolve difficulties faced by students, teachers and institutions during implementation.

The government has directed the committee to submit progress and implementation reports every three months. The move is expected to accelerate the transition towards the new higher education structure envisioned under NEP 2020 across Maharashtra.