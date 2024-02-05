Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023: Merit List Released Today!

Pixabay

The Directorate of Arts, State of Maharashtra, has officially declared the Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023 on February 5, 2024. The results pertain to the exams conducted on October 4 and 5, 2023.

How to Check Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website: dge.doamh.in

Click on the 'elementary exam merit list 2023' link on the homepage.

A PDF containing the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

View and download the merit list for future reference.

The Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023 merit list is now live on the official website. Additionally, candidates can download their result certificates through their respective school or center login. A direct link to the merit list is also provided on the website for easy access.

Details included in the Elementary Exam Result 2023:

Candidates are advised to review the following information on the scorecard:

Rank

Centre Number

Centre Name

Seat Number

Candidate Name

Date of Birth

Prize Amount

Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Exam Result 2023:

The authorities announced the Intermediate exam result on January 31, 2024.

The merit list for the intermediate exams conducted on October 6 and 7, 2023, is available on the official website.

For further details and to access the results, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website: dge.doamh.in.