Maharashtra Congress Seeks Police Nod For Pune-Mumbai Rozgar Yatra; MPSC HQ Memorandum Planned | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has sought permission from the Maharashtra Police for a week-long 'Rozgar Yatra' from Pune to Mumbai, with a key stop planned at the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) headquarters in CBD Belapur on August 14, where party leaders will submit a memorandum highlighting the demands of unemployed youth and competitive examination aspirants.

In a letter addressed to Director General of Police Sadanand Date, the Congress said participants would march from Panvel to the MPSC headquarters before proceeding to Navi Mumbai. The party clarified that while a memorandum would be submitted to MPSC officials, no protest, dharna or sloganeering would be held at the commission's office.

The Congress has also sought police coordination for the memorandum submission at the MPSC headquarters, besides requesting security and traffic management for the yatra's passage through Navi Mumbai.

Read Also RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Gives Bihar Government 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Arrested NEET Protesters

The week-long march, to be led under the guidance of Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, is scheduled to begin on August 9 from Nanhe near Pune and conclude on August 15 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The party said the yatra aims to raise the concerns of unemployed youth, competitive examination aspirants and job seekers across Maharashtra. Its key demands include immediate recruitment to vacant posts in several government departments, completion of recruitment to 90,000 government vacancies announced by the state before December 2026, restoration of offline (OMR-based) MPSC examinations, transparent and merit-based recruitment, and strict action against examination paper leaks and recruitment irregularities.

According to the proposed itinerary, the march will travel through Dehu Road, Talegaon Dabhade, Lonavala, Khopoli and Panvel before entering Navi Mumbai. On Independence Day, participants will proceed via Chembur and Dadar after paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park and Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi before concluding the yatra with a public meeting at Azad Maidan.

Read Also PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani To Reform Examination System

The Congress informed the police that around 500 participants are expected to join the padyatra. It said volunteers, medical teams, ambulances, food, drinking water and accommodation have been arranged, while participants will walk through urban areas and travel by buses or other vehicles through isolated highway and ghat stretches to avoid disrupting traffic.

The party has assured the police that the march will remain peaceful, non-violent and fully compliant with all conditions imposed by the authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/