RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Gives Bihar Government 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Arrested NEET Protesters

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Bihar government, demanding the release of students arrested during protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the withdrawal of all cases registered against them.

Tejashwi warned that the opposition would launch a statewide agitation if the demands were not met.

Tejashwi backs student protesters

Backing the student protesters, Tejashwi praised them for standing up for their rights and seeking accountability over the alleged examination irregularities. He saluted all the students who protested against the paper leak, saying they fought for their rights and a better future.

RJD leader appealed to the state government to withdraw all FIRs against the protesting students and ensure the release of those detained by Monday.

"I am not requesting but warning the government. By tomorrow (Monday), all charges against the hundreds and thousands of students must be withdrawn and they must be released. If they are not freed, we will launch a massive protest movement," he said. He also questioned the fate of those booked during demonstrations across different parts of the state, saying the issue of criminal cases against protesters must be addressed.

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Tejashwi attacks police action against protesters

RJD leader also lashed out at Bihar government over the arrest of his elder brother for participating in the student protest and demanded his release.

He said that the RJD MLA from Mahishi was picked up and detained by police during protests, though he was subsequently released. Similarly, CPI (ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav was also arrested.

RJD leader demanded action against police personnel allegedly involved in firing on protesters. He also met students reportedly injured during the demonstrations and accused the government of using excessive force against peaceful protesters. The statewide bandh called over the alleged NEET paper leak witnessed violence in several districts, according to the Bihar Police.