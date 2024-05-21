Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2024: Know How To Check Online, via SMS and DigiLocker?

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the Maharashtra class 12 examination 2024 result today, May 21. According to the official notice, the results will be released at 1 PM. Students will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at mahresult.nic.in once the Maharashtra Class 12 results are declared.



To check their scorecards, students must enter their necessary login details such as roll number and mother’s first name. The Maharashtra Class 12 result 2024 will include details such as the name of the student, parents’ names, roll number/seat number, date of birth of the student, marks scored in different subjects, school name, grades, and qualifying status (pass or fail).



Here are the steps to check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2024 online:

1. Go to the official websites – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the homepage, look for and click on the link – ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2024’ when available.

3. As a new window opens, fill out the login credentials in the given space.

4. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 result 2024 will appear on the screen.

5. Check all the details mentioned in the result and download it.

For those who want to check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2024 via SMS, follow these steps:

1. Open the messaging app (inbox) on your smartphone.

2. Type MHHSC (SPACE) Seat Number or Roll Number.

3. Send the message to 57766.

4. Within a few minutes, the Maharashtra Board Class 12th result will be sent as an SMS alert.

5. It is advisable to take a screenshot of it.

To check the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2024 via DigiLocker, follow these steps:

1. Go to the DigiLocker App and enter the username and password.

2. Remember to link your Aadhaar Card to register (if required or asked).

3. Go to the ‘Result’ Section and click on the ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ link.

4. To access the result, enter your Roll Number and other details. Click on download.

5. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024 will show up on the screen.

The MSBSHSE conducted the State Class 12 board exams from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The exams were held in pen and paper format. In 2023, the MSBSHSE board officials announced the Class 12 results on May 25.