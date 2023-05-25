Maharashtra: Blind girl students shrug off personal struggles to successfully clear HSC exams 2023

The blind girl students from the National Federation Of The Blind in Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: In a story that underlines the idea of overcoming challenges despite obstacles, 10 girls from the National Federation Of The Blind in Maharashtra (NFBM) successfully cleared their Class 12 HSC exams, with three of them securing distinction.

NFBM, which was established in 1977, to improve the lives of visually impaired persons (VIPs), saw its second batch, comprising 10 students, appearing for the HSC board exams this year.

The students, who boarded a bus from their stay in Alandi Devachi to St. Mira’s College for Women in Pune, made a 12-kilometre journey daily to attend their lectures.

“For them to be independent with their vision, we let the students take public transport. The students attended college four days a week and spent two days at the Skill Development Centre at NFBM for additional coaching,’ stated Aarti Takawane, Head of Skill Development Centre (SDC), NFBM.

With the students not being able to study with the help of normal books, SDC provided the girls with Braille books and audio recordings.

Despite their personal struggles, the organisation was fortunate to witness three of its high scorers make their mark.

While its topper, Deepali Mule, a daughter of farmers, scored 81% despite facing a severe case of Retinal detachment and putting off a critical surgery until she completed her exams, Kajal Gavane, the second highest scorer at 78.17% lost her father at the age of 3 and aims to support her mother, who is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Kajal Gavane |

“We all studied in groups and helped each other out as much as we could to gain good marks. Everyone has been supportive of us throughout our journey,” said a gleeful Kajal, who is a resident of Parbhani.

Mohini Vyavahare |

Once a topper in SSC board exams from NFBM, a daughter of farm labourers Mohini Vyavahare from Ahmednagar also made her parents proud by scoring 77.17% despite not finding enough time to revise her subjects.

“Because of college lectures, it used to be a bit difficult to do a revision of our lessons but despite that, we were able to listen to the audio and make use of the materials provided to us and secure good marks,” said Mohini.

The students, who hail from the Arts background, are also able to avail other initiatives provided by NFBM apart from academics.

“Apart from their college studies, they also learn Conversational English, Computer training, German Language, and other career-oriented courses at our Centre,” added Aarti.

“They are ambitious and have set goals for themselves. With sheer hard work and willpower, we are sure the sky's the limit for them,” Aarti told the Free Press Journal.