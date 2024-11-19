Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

iStock

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) begins the registration process for the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy round today, November 19. Eligible candidates can apply for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS counselling via the CET Cell's official website. The registration link will be activated soon, and updates will be available on the website.

The Ministry of AYUSH has reduced NEET UG 2024 cut-offs by 15 percentile, creating additional opportunities for students. The revised cut-offs are:

General/EWS: 35th percentile (112 marks)

Constitutional Reservation (CR): 25th percentile (87 marks)

General/EWS with Disabilities: 30th percentile (99 marks)

The process includes online registration and fee payment, both of which can be completed through the official Maharashtra CET Cell portal.

The registration fees for the stray vacancy round are as follows:

State Quota: ₹1,000

Institute Quota: ₹5,000

Both Quotas: ₹6,000

Eligibility for Stray Vacancy Round

Students already enrolled cannot register again.

Applicants who qualified but couldn’t secure a seat due to stricter eligibility criteria may now register.

Candidates unassigned in earlier rounds must submit new preferences.

Students allotted seats in previous rounds (CAP-1, CAP-2, CAP-3) are ineligible.

Only vacant seats will be offered, and selected candidates must accept their allotment.

Required Documents

NEET UG 2024 admit card and mark sheet

Online application form copy

Nationality and domicile certificates

HSC and SSC mark sheets

Aadhar card

Medical fitness and caste certificates (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the given timeline and follow the official updates for further instructions.