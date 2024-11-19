Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) begins the registration process for the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 stray vacancy round today, November 19. Eligible candidates can apply for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS counselling via the CET Cell's official website. The registration link will be activated soon, and updates will be available on the website.
The Ministry of AYUSH has reduced NEET UG 2024 cut-offs by 15 percentile, creating additional opportunities for students. The revised cut-offs are:
General/EWS: 35th percentile (112 marks)
Constitutional Reservation (CR): 25th percentile (87 marks)
General/EWS with Disabilities: 30th percentile (99 marks)
The process includes online registration and fee payment, both of which can be completed through the official Maharashtra CET Cell portal.
The registration fees for the stray vacancy round are as follows:
State Quota: ₹1,000
Institute Quota: ₹5,000
Both Quotas: ₹6,000
Eligibility for Stray Vacancy Round
Students already enrolled cannot register again.
Applicants who qualified but couldn’t secure a seat due to stricter eligibility criteria may now register.
Candidates unassigned in earlier rounds must submit new preferences.
Students allotted seats in previous rounds (CAP-1, CAP-2, CAP-3) are ineligible.
Only vacant seats will be offered, and selected candidates must accept their allotment.
Required Documents
NEET UG 2024 admit card and mark sheet
Online application form copy
Nationality and domicile certificates
HSC and SSC mark sheets
Aadhar card
Medical fitness and caste certificates (if applicable)
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the given timeline and follow the official updates for further instructions.