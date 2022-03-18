MAH LLB CET 2022 Registration Process For 5-Year Law Course to Begin Tomorrow; Check Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will commence the Common Entrance Test – MHT CET 2022 – registration process for the 5-year LLB exam on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The law entrance exam will be held in online mode at designated examination centres throughout the state. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the MAH LLB exam for 5-year course through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's How To Apply

Visit the website -- mahacet.org.

Click on the "MAH-LL.B (5 Years) CET-2022 (Integrated Course)" link.

Click on the "New Registration" link.

Register by filling in the details.

Pay the application fee and continue.

Save and submit the form.

Take printout for future reference.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:25 PM IST