MAH BHMCT, MHMCT 2024 Objection Window Opens, Apply By June 8

Today, June 6, the objection period for the Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH MHMCT CET) 2024 and the MAH BHMCT CET 2024 has been opened by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra. The opportunity for objections will remain open for three days, ending on June 8.

Via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates who took the exam can file complaints regarding the MAH MHMCT CET or MAH BHMCT CET 2024 exams.



The official announcement stated, "Grievances/Objections tracking facility is available in Candidate Login, under the title Objection Tracking." To voice objections, candidates will need to provide their login information, such as their password and registration number. An answer key objection fee of Rs 1,000 will be assessed to candidates for each contested question."

How to raise objection?



-Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-On the homepage, click the "Objection Tracking" option.

-Proceed to log in using the required credentials on the.

-Selecting the "submit grievance" option is the next step.

-Upload the necessary files to bolster your grievance.

-Download the form and make the necessary payment.

MAH BHMCT

Admission to Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) undergraduate and graduate programmes is determined by the results of the MAH HM CET test. The admission exam is called BHMCT CET for the four-year UG HMCT course and MHMCT CET for the two-year PG HMCT course.