 MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/ Integrated CET Merit List To Come Out Tomorrow; All Details You Need To Know Here
MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/ Integrated CET Merit List To Come Out Tomorrow; All Details You Need To Know Here

The final merit list will be released on September 22 and candidates must ensure online applications are confirmed by September 15 to avoid rejection.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Istock Images

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated MBA and integrated MCA courses tomorrow, September 17. Applicants who have qualified and applied for the counselling process can view the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org.

Initially, the merit list was scheduled for release on September 15, but the schedule has been revised. According to the updated counselling schedule, online registrations and document uploads were permitted until September 13.

Document verification and confirmation of applications will conclude today, September 15.

Once the provisional merit list is published, candidates can file grievances from September 18 to 20 (until 5 pm) if there are any corrections needed. Grievances can be submitted via the login option on the website.

The CET Cell will review these requests, return the application form to the candidate for corrections, and candidates can then edit their forms and upload supporting documents. The status of each grievance, whether accepted or rejected, will be communicated along with an acknowledgment.

The final merit list for MAH BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET counselling is expected to be released on September 22.

Candidates who do not confirm their online application by the deadline of September 15 at an e-scrutiny centre will have their applications rejected, and their names will not appear in the merit lists.

How to Check the MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM/integrated CET Merit List:

1. Visit cetcell.mahacet.org and on bbabcacap24.mahacet.org and navigate to the counselling portal for these courses.

2. When the merit list is available, a direct link to view it will be displayed on the homepage of the admission website.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check the merit list.

5. Save a copy for future reference.

