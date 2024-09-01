Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29

MPPSC |

MPPSC Recruitment Exam 2024: The Madhya Pradesh State Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment exam to various positions. A total of 895 posts are to be filled via this campaign. The candidates who wish to take part in the application process and meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the same. The application form has been made available at the commission's official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment campaign is September 29, 2024.

An applicant must have completed at least high school (10th grade) and have obtained an MBBS degree or its equivalent along to be eligible for the aforementioned examination.

The candidates will also have the option to make changes or update information in the application form till October 1, 2024. In order to make changes in the form, candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs. 50.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in and generate login credentials

Step 3: Look for the application form link

Step 4: Fill out the application form with correct details

Step 5: Upload the required documents in HD quality

Step 6: Now, pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Save a digital copy of the form

Application Fees

While filling the application form, it is mandatory for a candidate to pay the application fee. Applicants are supposed to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee, while applicants belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS categories are supposed to pay an application fee of Rs. 250.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website in order to receive latest updates and information related to the aforementioned examination. While filling the application form, it is suggested that the candidates must make sure that there is good internet connection and keep the required documents ready beforehand.