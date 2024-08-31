 UP Police Exam Concludes with Tight Security; 6.91L Candidates Appear, 22 Held
Twenty-two individuals were arrested for attempting to hack the exam, and 19 FIRs were filed. The exam was held in two shifts, with police stationed at every center, ensuring a secure process to fill over 60,000 police posts.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
ANAND SHIVRE

On the fourth day of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam, a total of 691,936 candidates appeared at 1,174 centers across 67 districts, amidst stringent security measures. According to officials, police arrested 22 individuals, registered 19 FIRs related to exam hacking attempts, and identified 94 suspects.

94 suspects were identified during security checks

Due to previous instances of paper leaks, the police recruitment exams are being conducted under tight security. An official statement revealed that 94 suspects were identified during security checks, leading to the registration of 19 FIRs and the arrest of 22 individuals.

Security measures included:

Three rounds of checks at each center, with police personnel stationed at every location. The five-day exam, which began last week, aimed to fill over 60,000 positions. The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation offered free bus transportation to applicants, including complimentary electric bus rides in select areas.

In the second shift, 347,346 candidates appeared, while 401,972 had downloaded their admit cards. Thirty-three suspicious candidates were noted in this shift as well, and although permitted to sit for the exam, the board will continue to observe them even after the exam.

The fresh recruitment drive aims to fill over 60,000 positions, necessitated by cancelling exams scheduled for February 17 and 18 due to paper leak allegations.

