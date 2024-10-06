Madhya Pradesh High Court Invites Applications For 40 Junior Judicial Assistant Positions; Here's How To Apply

Representative Image | File

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced that it is hiring Junior Judicial Assistants (JJA) for 2024. There are a total of 40 positions available, providing a great opportunity for those looking to work in the judiciary.

Candidates must meet specific requirements to apply. To be eligible, applicants should hold a graduate degree from a recognised university and be between the age of 18 to 35 years old, as of January 1, 2024.

The applicants who wish to apply for the recruitment process must do so before the deadline on October 15, 2024. The application form has been made available on the official website at mphc.gov.in.

How to Apply

Visit the Official Website: Go to mphc.gov.in

Read the Notification: Check the recruitment advertisement for all details

Register Online: Create an account to start your application.

Fill Out the Application Form: Enter your personal and educational details accurately.

Upload Documents: Attach the required documents.

Pay the Application Fee: Complete the payment online.

Submit the Application: Review your application and submit it before the deadline.

Read the below instructions carefully, before filling the form:

Candidate has to fill in the below mentioned details to receive the User ID /Application No. and Password on the registered email address and mobile number.

Candidate can login with the User ID/Application No. and Password to complete the application form details.

Candidate must provide Correct Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Domicile, Maritial Status, Specially Abled and Employee of M.P. Govt. as per eligibility documents. These details cannot be changed once the registration is complete.

Candidates belonging from general category and other states/regions should deposit an application fee of Rs 943.40, while aspirants belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need to deposit Rs 743.40.

The applicants who successfully fill the application form will also be given an opportunity to make corrections in their application form, if they wish to do so. The application correction window will open for the applicants on October 18, 2024. The correction window will close on October 20, 2024.