Lucknow University Announces Odd Semester Exam Schedule 2024

Lucknow University has released the examination schedule for the odd semester of 2023, covering MA, MSc, MBA, BA, and BSc programs. The exam dates include the first, third, and fifth semesters for various courses.

The exams for MSc Biotechnology, Geology, Physics, and Statistics will take place from January 9 to January 20. MBA Finance and Accounting exams for the first and third semesters are scheduled from January 8 to January 22. Additionally, BA and BSc Yoga exams for the first, third, and fifth semesters are included in the schedule.

For MPEd, the first and third-semester exams will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 19. Lucknow University has also announced a special examination for BA/BSc fifth-semester students who couldn't attend the first-semester improvement exams. This special exam will be held from January 11 to January 19.

In a recent development, Lucknow University conducted a faculty recruitment drive, offering 128 positions in various academic roles, including assistant professors, professors, directors, and associate professors. The application deadline was December 7, and candidates applied through the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The application fees were Rs 1500 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 1200 for SC and ST candidates. The selection process included interviews and document verification, with shortlisting based on academic qualifications and relevant experience.

These released examination schedules and the extensive faculty recruitment drive reflect Lucknow University's commitment to maintaining a structured academic calendar and providing opportunities for both faculty and students. The recruitment drive opens significant opportunities for individuals aspiring to contribute to the field of education at Lucknow University.