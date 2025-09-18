Lucknow Student Hospitalised After Knife Attack For Protecting Friend From Harassment; Hand Burned In Hot Oil, Probe Underway

Lucknow student attacked with knives and burned with hot oil after resisting harassment; police probe underway. | Image: X

A student of Ram Swaroop University was allegedly attacked with a knife after he intervened to protect a female friend from harassment. According to media reports, the victim, identified as Anmol Patwa, was stabbed multiple times and had his hand shoved into hot oil during the assault, as per the complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections. The victim is currently undergoing treatment, and police teams are conducting an investigation.

Accused Identified

Police have identified three of the accused as Pranav Mishra, Utkarsh Shukla, and Shivam Singh, while three to four others are yet to be identified. Their mobile numbers have also been shared with the police to aid the investigation.

How the Incident Began

The matter traces back to the night of September 15, when Anmol’s friend’s younger sister had a heated argument with her boyfriend over the phone. The girl fainted repeatedly after the quarrel and was rushed to a hospital by Anmol. During this time, the accused and his associates allegedly issued threats to Anmol and misbehaved with his friend Parul, warning her of dire consequences, as per the India Today report.

Second Attack at General Store

The following evening, while Anmol stopped at a local general store, the accused allegedly attacked him again. According to the reports, he was stabbed four to five times, thrashed, and robbed of his chain before the attackers fled on a motorcycle.